WESA Daily Briefing: July 10, 2020

By 1 hour ago
  • Erin Keane Scott / 90.5 WESA

News on the coronavirus pandemic, protests, 2020 election and more from around Pittsburgh, Allegheny County and southwestern Pennsylvania. 

Editor's note: This post will be frequently updated with the latest news.

 

7:17 a.m. - County Council committee OKs testing at jail and nursing homes 

On Thursday, Allegheny County Council's Public Safety Committee gave a thumbs-up to a COVID-19 testing bill that it opposed just last month. The bill would mandate testing of residents and staff at the county jail and Kane nursing homes. Councilor Paul Klein switched his vote since June. He says he wants to maintain testing at nursing homes as COVID cases spike. The full council must now take up the measure. Bill sponsor Bethany Hallam says she hopes to amend the legislation to allow testing for all county workers.

