WESA Daily Briefing: July 10, 2020

7:17 a.m. - County Council committee OKs testing at jail and nursing homes

On Thursday, Allegheny County Council's Public Safety Committee gave a thumbs-up to a COVID-19 testing bill that it opposed just last month. The bill would mandate testing of residents and staff at the county jail and Kane nursing homes. Councilor Paul Klein switched his vote since June. He says he wants to maintain testing at nursing homes as COVID cases spike. The full council must now take up the measure. Bill sponsor Bethany Hallam says she hopes to amend the legislation to allow testing for all county workers.