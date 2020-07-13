WESA Daily Briefing: July 13, 2020

News on the coronavirus pandemic, protests, 2020 election and more from around Pittsburgh, Allegheny County and southwestern Pennsylvania.

7:18 a.m. - Four more states added to PA travel quarentine list

State health officials in Pennsylvania have neighboring Delaware and three other states to the travel quarantine recommendation aimed at stemming the spread of COVID-19 in the commonwealth. Officials say people who have traveled to Delaware, Iowa, Kansas and Oklahoma are being asked to self-quarantine for 14 days upon their return to Pennsylvania. The state earlier issued the recommendation for self-quarantine for people returning to the commonwealth from 15 other states. Another 17 deaths attributed to the coronavirus were announced, bringing the total to 6,897.

Allegheny County reported 415 new cases over the weekend, bringing the total to 4,962.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.