WESA Daily Briefing: July 15, 2020

7:12 a.m. - Allegheny County Council rejects COVID and protest-inspired bills

Yesterday, Allegheny County Council rejected two bills that Democrats Liv Bennett and Bethany Hallam proposed in response to the coronavirus pandemic and Black Lives Matter protests.

One of the bills would have stopped the county police department from using less-lethal weapons, like bean-bag rounds and pepper spray, to disperse protests. But it was defeated 12-3. Democrat Paul Klein voted against the idea. He worried it could lead officers to using deadly force more often.

“These less-lethal devices and serious efforts to de-escalate tense situations are mitigating factors that might forestall or avoid a far darker outcome,” he said.

The second bill would have mandated universal COVID-19 testing at the county jail and four Kane nursing homes. The risk of outbreaks of the disease is high at the group-living facilities, but health authorities said the proposal would not help to contain the virus. Council voted against the bill 10-5.

But all of council’s 15 members voted in favor of new non-discrimination protections for transgender people in healthcare settings.