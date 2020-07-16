WESA Daily Briefing: July 16, 2020

By 26 minutes ago
  • Erin Keane Scott / 90.5 WESA

News on the coronavirus pandemic, protests, 2020 election and more from around Pittsburgh, Allegheny County and southwestern Pennsylvania. 

Editor's note: This post will be frequently updated with the latest news.

 

 7:34 a.m. - Market Square farmers' market opens today 

The farmers' market at Market Square in downtown Pittsburgh is open for business at 10 a.m. today. Jeremy Waldrup with the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership says all customers must wear masks and are not permitted to handle the produce.

"The farmers will be collecting those items and giving them directly to you,” Waldrup said. “And we're also offering folks the ability to shop online and pick up orders at the market."

Waldrup says Allegheny County officials have visited the farmers' market in the Strip District to monitor compliance with COVID-19 precautions.  You can hear the full interview this morning at 9 a.m. on The Confluence.

