WESA Daily Briefing: July 16, 2020

7:34 a.m. - Market Square farmers' market opens today

The farmers' market at Market Square in downtown Pittsburgh is open for business at 10 a.m. today. Jeremy Waldrup with the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership says all customers must wear masks and are not permitted to handle the produce.

"The farmers will be collecting those items and giving them directly to you,” Waldrup said. “And we're also offering folks the ability to shop online and pick up orders at the market."

Waldrup says Allegheny County officials have visited the farmers' market in the Strip District to monitor compliance with COVID-19 precautions. You can hear the full interview this morning at 9 a.m. on The Confluence.