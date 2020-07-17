WESA Daily Briefing: July 17, 2020

News on the coronavirus pandemic, protests, 2020 election and more from around Pittsburgh, Allegheny County and southwestern Pennsylvania. 

7:22 a.m. - Shell opens testing lab at Beaver County cracker plant site  

As positive COVID-19 cases increase at Shell Chemicals' ethane cracker plant in Beaver County, The Times reports that the site has implemented a new COVID-19 testing lab. Between March and June, 6 workers tested positive for coronavirus. That spiked this month, with 12 new positive cases confirmed. Shell representatives announced that all new workers to the site will be tested, and that results will be delivered within about four hours.

