WESA Daily Briefing: July 21, 2020

7:46 a.m. - Highland Park filtration plant back in service

Highland Park's Microfiltration Plant is coming back into service this week, after three years of work and more than $14 million in investments. Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority manages the plant, which was taken out of service in 2017 to meet stricter state water quality standards. The changes include improved treatment methods, a rehabilitated microfilitration system, and strengthened sercurity. The plant treats water from behind the Highland I reservoir, which provides drinking water to Pittsburgh's eastern nieghborhoods, the Hill District, and parts of Oakland, for about 250,000 customers.