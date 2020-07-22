WESA Daily Briefing: July 22, 2020

News on the coronavirus pandemic, protests, 2020 election and more from around Pittsburgh, Allegheny County and southwestern Pennsylvania.

Find all of the WESA Daily Briefing posts here.

Editor's note: This post will be frequently updated with the latest news.

9:11 a.m. – Toronto Blue Jays to play season at PNC Park

The Toronto Sun reports, “Late Tuesday, a source close to the negotiations said that the displaced Major League Baseball team would make Pittsburgh home for the majority of its 30-game home schedule in the abbreviated 2020 season.”

The team had been in talks with the Pittsburgh Pirates about sharing a major league ballpark this season after Canada’s government barred them from playing in their home stadium amid the coronavirus pandemic. Pirates President Travis Williams confirmed the talks earlier this week and sounded ready to welcome the Blue Jays.

"This will be a monumental challenge for our staff, but leaning in to help others is what Pittsburghers do best,” Williams said Monday. “If we are able to safely accommodate, not only will it bring additional international attention to our city, it will also bring with it jobs and revenue for local hotels, restaurants and other businesses that will support the Blue Jays organization as well as additional visiting teams.”

7:46 a.m. - Pitt prepares for student move-ins amid pandemic

The return to school will look a little different for students at the University of Pittsburgh, with new move-in policies implemented to reduce risk of COVID 19.

Students will begin returning to the University of Pittsburgh's campus on Aug. 11, but there won't be a sudden rush of people taking over Oakland. The university says about 15500 students will arrive in staggered windows, with the goal of having everyone arrive by the end of August.

And, to reduce the risk of COVID19 spread with people arriving from different locations, ALL students are required to shelter in place for two weeks. Those in university housing – including the 25 percent of first-year students who will reside in nearby hotels – will shelter in place at home for seven days, and then another seven days once they arrive on campus.

The university says that the plan is subject to change as new developments happen, and that more information about contact tracing, isolation, and travel guidelines will be shared in the coming weeks.