WESA Daily Briefing: July 23, 2020

By 28 minutes ago
  • Erin Keane Scott / 90.5 WESA

News on the coronavirus pandemic, protests, 2020 election and more from around Pittsburgh, Allegheny County and southwestern Pennsylvania. 

Editor's note: This post will be frequently updated with the latest news.

 

7:16 a.m. - PPS students and families to have better idea of fall plan soon  

Pittsburgh Public Schools students might not return to classrooms for at least the first nine weeks of the school year. On Wednesday, board member Kevin Carter introduced a resolution for the postponement. 

“While our state has taken some extreme efforts to, you know, mitigate the COVID-19 crisis, we are nowhere near where I think we should be as a society to feel comfortable enough to put our kids in our school buildings,” he said.

The board will vote on the resolution in two weeks.

If approved, it will direct district administrators to provide a contingency plan for special education students and to ensure that every student has the technology needed for remote learning.

PWSA Announces Lowest Lead Levels In More Than 20 Years

By 14 hours ago
Margaret J. Krauss / 90.5 WESA

Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority officials gathered with local and state leaders at a lead line replacement site in Bloomfield on Wednesday to celebrate news that lead levels in the system have dropped to 5.1 parts per billion. The agency is now in full compliance with federal and state regulations for the first time since 2016.

Central PA Teen Hopes To Be Among The First New DACA Recipients

By Anthony Orozco | PA Post 2 hours ago
Courtesy Arlette Morales

An undocumented Pennsylvania teenager may be one of the first people to find out if the federal government is admitting new recipients into a program that protects some young people from deportation.