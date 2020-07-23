WESA Daily Briefing: July 23, 2020

News on the coronavirus pandemic, protests, 2020 election and more from around Pittsburgh, Allegheny County and southwestern Pennsylvania.

7:16 a.m. - PPS students and families to have better idea of fall plan soon

Pittsburgh Public Schools students might not return to classrooms for at least the first nine weeks of the school year. On Wednesday, board member Kevin Carter introduced a resolution for the postponement.

“While our state has taken some extreme efforts to, you know, mitigate the COVID-19 crisis, we are nowhere near where I think we should be as a society to feel comfortable enough to put our kids in our school buildings,” he said.

The board will vote on the resolution in two weeks.

If approved, it will direct district administrators to provide a contingency plan for special education students and to ensure that every student has the technology needed for remote learning.

