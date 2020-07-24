WESA Daily Briefing: July 24, 2020

News on the coronavirus pandemic, protests, 2020 election and more from around Pittsburgh, Allegheny County and southwestern Pennsylvania.
Editor's note: This post will be frequently updated with the latest news.
7:11 a.m. - PA Health Secretary says virus test backlog remains a problem
Pennsylvania Health Secretary Rachel Levine says the state is averaging more than 18,000 COVID-19 tests per day.
But a backlog in patients receiving results – which can take up to seven days – remains a problem.
Levine says the wait times are an issue all over the county.
“The lag time, when those tests are being done by national commercial laboratories, which is a national issue, which will have to be dealt with by the federal government,” she said.
The state run lab – which is producing faster results – is focusing on nursing homes. But Levine says the administration may redirect testing efforts to schools -- if necessary.
She says she’s hopeful the state will be able to offer expansive rapid testing by October.