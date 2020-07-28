WESA Daily Briefing: July 28, 2020

  • Erin Keane Scott / 90.5 WESA

News on the coronavirus pandemic, protests, 2020 election and more from around Pittsburgh, Allegheny County and southwestern Pennsylvania. 

7:21 a.m. - Pittsburgh researcher says it's 'important to be realistic' about vaccine goals

Phase three testing for a coronavirus vaccine began this week in the United States. About 30,000 Americans will participate in the study of the experimental drug from Moderna and the NIH.

If approved, this would be the first vaccine to use the Messenger RNA genetic material. Paul Duprex, director of Center for Vaccine Research at the University of Pittsburgh, says Americans shouldn't expect a vaccine until the end of 2020 at the earliest.

“The end of the year is an incredibly ambitious goal, but it's good to be ambitious,” he said. “But it is also very important to be realistic.”

Allegheny County has had roughly 7,500 cases of COVID-19.

Listen to our full conversation with Duprex on The Confluence at 9 a.m. today.

State-Owned University Chancellor Says Higher Education Has To Adapt To Meet Economic Needs

Michael Rubinkam / AP

This fall, the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education might soon integrate services across its 14 universities including Clarion, California, Indiana and Slippery Rock Universities.

The Teens Behind 'Civil Saturdays' Once Felt Silenced, But Then They Turned To Activism

Katie Blackley / 90.5 WESA

The "Black Lives Matter" protests that have shut down Pittsburgh city streets every week for the past two months are led by a new generation of activists. Two organizers of the "Civil Saturday" demonstrations, Nick Anglin and Treasure Palmer, say their path to protesting started with feeling alienated as young Black people in the Pittsburgh area.

WESA Daily Briefing: July 27, 2020

Erin Keane Scott / 90.5 WESA

News on the coronavirus pandemic, protests, 2020 election and more from around Pittsburgh, Allegheny County and southwestern Pennsylvania. 

6:26 p.m. - Unemployment benefit loss will have cost on state economy

Pittsburgh’s Economy Will Take A Hit Without That Weekly $600 From The Feds 

Allyson Ruggieri / 90.5 WESA

Pennsylvanians who receive unemployment benefits will be short $600 dollars this week; the weekly $600 Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation expired for Pennsylvanians on Saturday, and Congress has yet to decide to renew the additional payment. 