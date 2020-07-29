WESA Daily Briefing: July 29, 2020

News on the coronavirus pandemic, protests, 2020 election and more from around Pittsburgh, Allegheny County and southwestern Pennsylvania.

8:15 a.m. - Bars, restaurants challenge virus restrictions

Pennsylvania bar and restaurant owners say they have been unfairly blamed for rising virus case numbers. At a House hearing Tuesday, they challenged the Wolf administration to provide evidence and blasted the Democratic governor over pandemic restrictions they say will drive many of them out of business. Wolf cited rising infection rates in some hot spots when he imposed a new round of restrictions on bars and restaurants two weeks ago. Occupancy was reduced from 50% to 25% capacity, and alcohol can only be served with meals. Pennsylvania, meanwhile, reported more than 1,000 new coronavirus infections Tuesday for the third time in less than a week.

7:38 a.m. - Jill Biden meets with local teachers

Jill Biden told Pittsburgh-area educators Tuesday that if her husband were already president, he would have had a plan to safely reopen schools. Teachers told her in a virtual call that they don’t feel safe going back to classrooms.

Beaver Area High School teacher Laura O’Rorke says it is disrespectful to send teachers and students back to schools because she says it isn’t safe.

“I truly feel that the environment that would be created even attempting to implement the very important CDC protocols would create an environment that at this point I have to feel is less conducive to learning than remote learning would be.”

O’Rorke and other teachers on the call with Jill Biden, who is herself a teacher, praised the plan Joe Biden’s campaign released this month.

That plan emphasizes local decision-making for reopening schools.

President Trump, meanwhile, has threatened to withhold funding from schools that won't reopen.