WESA Daily Briefing: July 30, 2020

By 26 minutes ago
  • Erin Keane Scott / 90.5 WESA

News on the coronavirus pandemic, protests, 2020 election and more from around Pittsburgh, Allegheny County and southwestern Pennsylvania. 

Find all of the WESA Daily Briefing posts here

Editor's note: This post will be frequently updated with the latest news.

 

8:01 a.m. - Pence to attend 'Cops for Trump' event in Greensburg

Vice President Mike Pence will make another law-and-order-themed pitch in the presidential battleground of Pennsylvania today. Pence will address a “cops for Trump” campaign event at Greensburg Police Department, in Westmoreland County, where President Donald Trump beat Democrat Hillary Clinton two-to-one in 2016's election.

After that, Pence will speak at the headquarters of a maker of industrial sealants and adhesives in nearby Somerset, another Republican stronghold in a region that once supported conservative Democrats.

The event, focused on economic recovery from the pandemic, is organized by America First Policies, a pro-Trump nonprofit started in 2017 by Trump loyalists and associated with the America First Action super PAC supporting Trump’s reelection.

Tags: 
Local Stories
Daily Briefing

Related Content

WESA Daily Briefing: July 29, 2020

By Jul 29, 2020
Erin Keane Scott / 90.5 WESA

News on the coronavirus pandemic, protests, 2020 election and more from around Pittsburgh, Allegheny County and southwestern Pennsylvania. 

Find all of the WESA Daily Briefing posts here

Editor's note: This post will be frequently updated with the latest news.

 

6:16 p.m. – PG union members to vote whether to approve a strike

Public Responds Favorably To PPS Board Member Proposal To Start School Year Fully Online

By 42 minutes ago
Craig Mitchelldyer / AP

In a virtual hearing Wednesday evening, Pittsburgh Public Schools administrators heard public comment about a proposal to start the school year exclusively online instead of a hybrid model that would include some in-person instruction. The majority of statements were in favor of the remote-only model.

County Data Show COVID-19 Patients Are Going To Fewer Bars And More Parties

By 14 hours ago
GENE J. PUSKAR / AP

Bars and restaurants still top the list of the most common places visited by people in Allegheny County prior to testing positive for COVID-19. But county data show that compared to previous weeks, the number of visits to these venues has fallen.

Prominent Local Activists Face Protest-Related Charges

By Jul 27, 2020
Ariel Worthy / 90.5 WESA

In the last week, Pittsburgh police have charged several leaders of local ‘Black Lives Matter’ protests. Those charged include Christian Carter, Nique Craft and Dena Stanley.