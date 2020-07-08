WESA Daily Briefing: July 8, 2020

By 5 hours ago
  • Erin Keane Scott / 90.5 WESA

News on the coronavirus pandemic, protests, 2020 election and more from around Pittsburgh, Allegheny County and southwestern Pennsylvania. 

Editor's note: This post will be frequently updated with the latest news.

 

8:25 a.m. - Indoor dining to be restricted in Allegheny, Westmoreland counties

People gather at tables outside Bar Louie on the Northside of Pittsburgh Sunday, June 28, 2020. In response to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Allegheny County, health officials are ordering all bars and restaurants in the county to stop the sale of alcohol for on-site consumption beginning on June 30.
Credit Gene J. Puskar / AP

State officials are expected to announce the restriction for five counties this week, reports the Tribune-Review. The newspaper reports, "The state will prohibit indoor dining at restaurants and bars in Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, Washington and Westmoreland counties beginning Thursday. The restrictions will remain for at least two weeks," according to officials who asked not to be named.

 7:20 a.m. - Allegheny County Jail inmate tests positive for COVID 

Another inmate at Allegheny County Jail has tested positive for COVID-19. The county announced the diagnosis yesterday, after going about two months without reporting new infections among the jail population. Twenty-four other inmates whose results were still pending earlier this week have tested negative for COVID-19. To date, 29 inmates and eight jail employees have been diagnosed with the disease.

