WESA Daily Briefing: July 9, 2020

7:35 a.m. - Council debates broadening powers of police review board

Pittsburgh City Council heard from residents about a potential change to the home rule charter Wednesday. A handful of residents weighed in on a proposal to strengthen the city's police review board.

Right now, officers aren't penalized if they refuse to participate in review board investigations. Councilor Ricky Burgess wants to change that – a move that would require a voter referendum.

Longtime activist Tim Stevens told council he supports the idea, but thinks the board should be involved in the process.

“I think it's extremely important that we do everything possible to strengthen the board. So my request is that all of you would get with their board and make sure you're not doing something that is the opposite of what you want,” he said.

Burgess put forth a similar referendum requiring police to live in the city in 2013. Voters approved it, but the courts said it violated the city's contract with police. The new measure could be challenged too. If council passes the bill, the proposed changes could be put before voters this fall.

7:28 a.m. - Allegheny County to allow outdoor dining, again

Starting Friday, a new two-week order from the Allegheny County Health Department will ease some restrictions on area bars and restaurants -- if they have outdoor seating.

The order by Health Director Debra Bogen allows restaurants and bars to serve customers outside until 11 p.m. Alcohol may be served, but there will be a three-drink limit. A ban on indoor drinking and dining will continue -- dining areas can be used only for through traffic -- though takeout and delivery service will still be permitted.

Allegheny County Health Department officials also reported 230 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, the second highest single-day count since the county started tracking cases in March.