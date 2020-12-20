WESA Experiencing Transmitter Issues

To the listeners and members of 90.5 WESA,

The building housing WESA’s transmitter suffered water damage early Sunday afternoon, causing the transmitter to shut down.

WESA is presently operating at low power on its main signal. Our translators on 92.3 FM in New Baltimore and on 104.1 FM in Ligonier and Somerset are also affected by this outage.

We’re working hard to restore that service. Meanwhile, our transmitter in Johnstown, on 100.5 FM, is unaffected. There are several ways you can still listen to WESA if you cannot receive 90.5 FM or the other translators.

90.5 WESA HD-1: Operating at full power

Stream at WESA.FM

Tell your smart speaker to Play NPR or Play WESA

The WESA Mobile App, which has the WESA stream and is available for Apple and Android devices

The NPR One App

We apologize for the inconvenience and we are grateful for your patience.

Sincerely,

John Sutton

VP Audience and Revenue Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting