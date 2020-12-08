WESA Wins Five Awards From Pittsburgh Black Media Federation

Journalists from the WESA newsroom won five awards for Excellence in Audio Journalism in the Pittsburgh Black Media Foundation's 32nd annual Robert L. Vann Awards, announced Dec. 4.

There were two expansions with the contest this year: new categories that include recognition of excellence in written word, visual, and audio storytelling in traditional and online platforms; and a broader engagement with municipalities that are part of the National Association of Black Journalists Region I.

WESA's winning stories included:

Arts & Entertainment

Sarah Schneider: These Teenagers Channel Their Questions, Beliefs And Hopes Into Hip-Hop

Investigative/Enterprise

An-Li Herring and Katie Blackley: Homewood Bound

News Feature

An-Li Herring and Katie Blackley: A Year Later, Classmates Continue To Grapple With Death Of Antwon Rose

Public Affairs/Politics/Government

Ariel Worthy: Pittsburgh Wants to Hire More Black Officers, Some Say It Has to Change from Within

Spot News/Breaking News

Sarah Schneider and Virginia Alvino Young: Students Walk Out Of Class, Demand Justice For Antwon Rose