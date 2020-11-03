Where To Find NPR's Special Coverage Of Election Night 2020

This Election Day is shaping up to be unlike any other. Americans are shattering early voting records as coronavirus cases climb, and questions loom about the timing and outcome of the actual results.

NPR's journalists in Washington, D.C. and across the country will provide on-the ground reporting and in-depth analysis and context throughout the night and for however long 2020's 'election day' process takes. Audio streams of special coverage will be available on air, online and on the NPR One app, throughout the night of Nov. 3 and in the days that follow.

"We've got reporters and analysts all over the country poised to cover this election top to bottom," says Eric Marrapodi, who leads NPR's live coverage of special events. "We may not know the final results by the end of the night on Tuesday but we will be ready for that too. No matter what happens on Tuesday it's sure to be historic."

Here's how you can follow along with NPR's special coverage:

NPR One:

Listeners can tune into the NPR One mobile app from anywhere to hear a blend of national and local election coverage, personalized to their region by a team of curators. Political reporters Asma Khalid and Franco Ordonez, who have been traveling with the Biden and Trump campaigns, respectively; congressional correspondent Susan Davis; and political analysts Juana Summers and Domenico Montenero will all be taking turns, on the hour, in front of the mic to deliver reliable updates and context throughout the night. As Washington Desk Deputy Editor Arnie Seipel explained last week, our streams will be relying on AP reporting results because of their "precision and caution."

Within the app, you can listen to the continual stream of live-coverage in real-time, or let the curators take you through the night's highlights at various points in time. NPR's correspondents will be joined by different politicians, historians, and various other newsmakers who can provide context and color to the night's proceedings.

The same up-to-date mix of national and local election stories will be available for streaming on Alexa as well. Ask your smart speaker to "Play the news." Or, to hear your local station live stream, just ask your device to "Play NPR." You can also control each segment by giving specific commands like: "Alexa, skip" or "Alexa, go back."

Broadcast:

NPR will broadcast special election night coverage featuring up-to-the-minute results, speeches, newsmaker interviews, reports from candidate sites and analysis from political correspondents. The program will run from 7:00 p.m. ET to at least 2:00 a.m. ET.

Special coverage will be broadcast on air by most local NPR stations. You can find your local station here.

And NPR has more special coverage planned for after election day. Audie Cornish and Noel King will host hour-long election specials on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET, to bring listeners the latest on election results, what to make of them and what to expect next.

The Internet:

NPR.org will feature a special live blog with breaking news and analysis from NPR journalists, which will be updated throughout the night, as well as a link to stream the live broadcast coverage.

The website will include a live-updating election results map, which viewers can sort by state, key counties and historical results. Other graphics will update with Senate, House and gubernatorial results and a special "bubble chart" of electoral votes being added to the presidential candidate's tallies as the votes are tabulated.

