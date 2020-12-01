Winter Weather Advisory In Effect Until Wednesday

December has brought snow to the Pittsburgh region.

While the city of Pittsburgh might not be blanketed in snow, the National Weather Service office in Moon Township got 1.7 inches of snow by 7 a.m.

The National Weather Service also issued a winter weather advisory for Allegheny County until Wednesday morning. The region is expected to get 3 to 5 inches of snow.

The NWS warns, "Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute."

Staff will work 10 PM to 6 AM with 55 trucks overnight spreading magnesium chloride blue-tinted salt.



Some will join the regular 6 AM Tuesday daylight shift to keep treating streets through the day. #Pittsburgh's Plow Tracker will be active: https://t.co/2l7KSa2zXH https://t.co/nenY9zp6HN — Pittsburgh Public Works (@PGHDPW) December 1, 2020

Pittsburgh Public Works trucks were out overnight spreading salt. You can follow the snow plow tracker here.