Winter Weather Advisory In Effect Until Wednesday

By 14 minutes ago
  • A light layer of snow covers cars in Lawrenceville on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020.
    A light layer of snow covers cars in Lawrenceville on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020.
    Patrick Doyle / 90.5 WESA

December has brought snow to the Pittsburgh region.

While the city of Pittsburgh might not be blanketed in snow, the National Weather Service office in Moon Township got 1.7 inches of snow by 7 a.m.

The National Weather Service also issued a winter weather advisory for Allegheny County until Wednesday morning. The region is expected to get 3 to 5 inches of snow. 

The NWS warns, "Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute."

Pittsburgh Public Works trucks were out overnight spreading salt. You can follow the snow plow tracker here.

Tags: 
Local Stories
Weather
Snow

Related Content

Can Biden's Climate Plan Spark Cooperation In PA?

By Rachel McDevitt | StateImpact Pennsylvania 58 minutes ago
Rachel McDevitt / StateImpact Pennsylvania

Climate change is one of the four major crises President-elect Joe Biden hopes to tackle after he’s sworn into office in January.

A New Book Honors Pittsburgh's Slam-Poetry Scene

By 3 hours ago
Courtesy of Bridge and Tunnel Books

Slam poetry began in the 1980s, in Chicago, as an alternative to more staid academic-poetry readings. With its combination of plain talk, impassioned performance, and live judging, it was an exciting new scene for fans and spoken-word performers alike, and it spread nationally.

Pittsburgh And Pennsylvania Coronavirus Updates

By Nov 10, 2020

90.5 WESA is following the latest updates and COVID-19 case numbers in Allegheny County and across Pennsylvania. 

We'll be updating this post as we get information. Check back often for updates. 

Dimock Residents Worry About Planned Fracking Waste Well

By Susan Phillips | StateImpact Pennsylvania 15 hours ago
StateImpact Pennsylvania

A fracking wastewater treatment company is exploring the possibility of constructing an underground deep injection well in Dimock, Susquehanna County. If approved, it would be the first deep injection well built to handle fracking wastewater in eastern Pennsylvania.