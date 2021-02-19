Winter Weather Delays Vaccine Doses In Pennsylvania

The Pennsylvania Health Department says many vaccine doses coming from the distributors have either not been shipped, or have been incomplete over the past three days due to winter storms.

The department's Senior COVID-19 Advisor Lindsey Mauldin says some of those shipments were set to go directly to providers like hospitals and community clinics, while others would have been passed through the Department of Health.

"It's safe to say the majority of our providers have been affected by the weather,” Mauldin said.

Mauldin wasn't sure how long of a backlog the supply shortage would cause, but said it was certain to cause a delay in getting shots into arms.

