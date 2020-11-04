Wisconsin Live Election Results 2020

Updated at 7:10 a.m. ET: As of early Wednesday morning ET, The Associated Press has not yet called the presidential race in Wisconsin.

Joe Biden built a clear polling edge in the state over the last month, as the number of coronavirus cases has surged in the state. Both candidates visited in the days before Election Day, and it was heavily contested throughout the year.

View live results for Wisconsin's 2020 presidential, governor, Senate and House races.



