Wolf Lets 'Ill-Conceived' Public Records Bill Become Law

By 1 hour ago
  • Gov. Tom Wolf / Flickr

Pennsylvania's governor says legislation to require that state government agencies continue processing public records requests during disasters is “ill-conceived and poorly drafted,” but he's letting it become law without his signature.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf announced late Sunday he will neither sign nor veto the legislation, which passed both legislative chambers unanimously.

The bill says state agencies may only deny records requests during fires, floods or other disasters, under the provisions that are laid out in the state Right-to-Know Law. The bill also says governors can't simply tell agencies to ignore requests during disaster emergencies.

The bill lays out what data and other records related to a disaster emergencies need to be provided to the public.

Wolf says he's concerned about forcing state workers to go to their offices to dig up requests under dangerous conditions.

The Office of Open Records will develop guidelines so records can be retrieved as safely as possible.

In a statement announcing he will allow the bill to become law without his signature, Wolf calls the legislation “no more than a talking point for many in the General Assembly.” He notes the Legislature has resisted expanding the open records law to cover more about lawmakers' own records and activities.

Tags: 
Local Stories
Politics
Tom Wolf

Related Content

WESA Daily Briefing: July 27, 2020

By 5 hours ago
Erin Keane Scott / 90.5 WESA

News on the coronavirus pandemic, protests, 2020 election and more from around Pittsburgh, Allegheny County and southwestern Pennsylvania. 

Find all of the WESA Daily Briefing posts here

Editor's note: This post will be frequently updated with the latest news.

 

1:34 p.m. - State Health Department reports 839 new COVID cases

Split Ticket: Western Pennsylvania Voters Talk Climate Change And Fracking

By 3 hours ago
Jared Murphy and Sarah Kovash / 90.5 WESA

This month, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden unveiled a sweeping green energy plan. It marks a strong contrast from President Donald Trump, who has long championed fossil fuels.

Artist Wants To Restore Destroyed Mural Honoring Wilkinsburg Residents

By Jul 25, 2020
Bill O'Driscoll / 90.5 WESA

For years, it served as a kind of gateway to Wilkinsburg: a colorful mural depicting community members that spanned a railroad overpass on Penn Avenue, on the western edge of the borough’s business district.

Restaurants Struggle To Keep Up With Changing Coronavirus Restrictions

By 5 hours ago
Katie Blackley / 90.5 WESA

“Panic mode.” “Evolve to survive.” “Downsize.” 

 

That's how owners and workers at local bars and restaurants have described the last few months, as they struggled to keep their businesses afloat amid the coronavirus pandemic. They say that recent changes to customer capacity and other safety protocols have made this time even more difficult to navigate.