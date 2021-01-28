Wolf, Now A Lame Duck, Wants Billions For Workforce Aid

By Marc Levy | Associated Press 40 minutes ago
  • Dan Zampogna / Office of Gov. Tom Wolf

Facing a deep, pandemic-inflicted budget deficit, Gov. Tom Wolf will ask lawmakers for a multibillion-dollar investment into workforce development and employment assistance to help Pennsylvania recover, his office said Thursday.

Wolf's office said it would aid workers whose jobs were upended by the pandemic and help fix the pandemic's disruptions that heavily affected certain industries, lower-wage workers, minorities and the disabled.

Wolf, a Democrat, also wants lawmakers to raise Pennsylvania’s minimum wage in steps to $15 an hour.

Wolf is scheduled to issue his full budget proposal Tuesday to the Legislature. It will be his seventh year in office, and perhaps least predictable.

He has said he is counting on the federal government for more coronavirus recovery aid to help fill the state's projected budget deficit.

Wolf otherwise has not called to raise income or sales taxes to fix the state's finances, and is predicting a strong economic rebound in Pennsylvania.

The pandemic derailed his top priorities last year, including funding college scholarships in Pennsylvania’s state-owned universities to help address the student debt crisis.

Wolf will finish his second term in office facing the same stumbling blocks as when he began: a state treasury buffeted by deficits and Republican majorities in the state Legislature that are deeply skeptical of his agenda.

Wolf is also entering the lame-duck stretch of his final term, when Republican legislators may be even less interested in helping his agenda.

Tags: 
Local Stories
Coronavirus
Coronavirus in Pennsylvania

Related Content

Committee Considers Changes To Allegheny County Paid Sick Leave Bill

By 5 hours ago
Jared Murphy / 90.5 WESA

An Allegheny County Council committee resumed discussions Wednesday over a bill that would mandate paid sick leave at most workplaces in the county. But with several major changes to the bill still on the table, the panel will need to convene at least once more before the full council votes on it.

CMU Leads 'Satellite Swarm' Project To Test Satellite Capabilities

By , , & 3 hours ago
Dominic Hart / NASA/Ames Research Center

On today's program: A professor at Carnegie Mellon University explains a NASA mission he’s investigating that sent three small satellites into space; After more than 130 years in business, the owner of Carlisle’s Bridal shop is closing; and the author of “Smalltime” digs into the history of Johnstown alongside his family roots.

Carnegie Mellon assistant professor is investigating small satellite technology for NASA

(0:00 — 7:00) 

A NASA mission placed three small satellites into low-Earth orbit Sunday, Jan. 24. 

Under Half Of COVID Vaccine Doses In Allegheny Co Have Been Given To Residents. Where Are The Rest?

By 17 hours ago
Sarah Boden / 90.5 WESA News

State data show that more than 180,000 doses of the COVID vaccine have been distributed to Allegheny County facilities—yet less than half of those doses have been administered to county residents.

Pittsburgh Public Schools Again Delays Return To In-Person Learning

By 14 hours ago
Sarah Schneider / 90.5 WESA

Pittsburgh Public Schools students will not return to buildings until at least April, nearly 13 months after the district shuttered all of its schools due to the coronavirus pandemic.