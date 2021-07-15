© 2021 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
confluence-itunes-badge-3.png
The Confluence

Child Tax Credit Expansion Could Reduce Childhood Poverty, But Some Worry Families Aren’t Signed Up

Published July 15, 2021 at 9:15 AM EDT
child_mask.jpg
Keith Srakocic
/
AP

On today’s program: Some analysts say the child tax credit expansion could greatly reduce childhood poverty, but advocates are scrambling to help low-income families who don’t file tax returns to opt in; Nicole Molinaro with the Pittsburgh Women’s Center and Shelter says the center saw an increase in survivors reaching out for services; and Pittsburgh-based photographer Mikael Owunna celebrates his first public art, portraits featured on local digital billboards.

Child tax credit is getting a temporary expansion under the American Rescue Plan
(0:00 - 6:35)

Payments for the expanded child tax credit are scheduled to start going out today, and those receiving these payments will get more money because of the American Rescue Plan.

“It increased the number of people who are eligible for it… and it also made some of these payments monthly, rather than coming all in one lump sum at tax time,” explains WESA reporter Kate Giammarise.

Eligible parents could get monthly payment for each child: $300 for children under the age of 6 or $250 for children aged 6 to 17 years old. Parents must have filed a tax return in 2019 or 2020 to get these payments, as long as they fall under a certain income threshold ($150,000 for couples, and $112,500 for single parents).

Giammarise says there’s no deadline to opt in, so families who may have not filed taxes due to low incomes can still receive the payments by registering online. However, the expanded amount and monthly payments are only being distributed for the remainder of the year. Any extension would require action from Congress.

“A lot of analysis says this would cut child poverty in half in this country if this payment reaches everyone who’s eligible for it,” says Giammarise. “If this is made permanent, this is very significant in how America treats families and treats low-income families in particular.”

One concern, however, is that low-income families who could benefit the most might not be aware of or have opted in to this benefit. Giammarise says many nonprofits are doing outreach to alert families. Allegheny County Department of Human Services is also sending text messages to families they work with to notify them of the program.

Need for domestic violence services during the pandemic
(6:37 - 17:15)

Early in the pandemic, there were concerns that stay-at-home orders would make it difficult for people experiencing domestic violence to seek help.

Now that those measures have lifted, how have shelters and supportive services changed?

“We, of course, really saw a huge need for emotional support and for safety planning,” says Nicole Molinaro, president and CEO of the Women’s Center and Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh.

Molinaro says in the 2018-2019 fiscal year, the center served 8,026 adult and child survivors. In the 2019-2020 fiscal year, it was on pace to reach 8,000 adult and child clients, but ended the year having served 7,288.

“[That] really indicated that people indeed were having a really hard time reaching out for help, and of course social systems were removed, especially at the beginning of the pandemic,” says Molinaro. “During the full year pandemic of 2020-2021, we’ve served 8,126 adult and child survivors of domestic violence.”

Molinaro says the center is planning to continue virtual services for support groups and individual counseling, even as more people become vaccinated against COVID-19 and in-person services resume. She says she also appreciates that Allegheny County has made efforts to process Protection From Abuse petitions virtually, which can be safer for some people.

Photographer Mikael Owunna’s first public art display is on digital billboards around the region
(17:18 - 22:30)

Pittsburgh-based photographer Mikael Owunna is earning international acclaim for his fantastical portraits of Black people.

90.5 WESA’s Bill O’Driscoll recently accompanied Owunna to see digital billboards featuring his images.

The Confluence, where the news comes together, is 90.5 WESA’s daily news program. Tune in weekdays at 9 a.m. to hear newsmakers and innovators take an in-depth look at stories important to the Pittsburgh region. Find more episodes of The Confluence here or wherever you get your podcasts.

Tags

The ConfluenceConfluenceThe ConfluenceChild Tax CreditWomen Center and Shelter of Greater PittsburghNicole MolinaroMikael OwunnaLocal Artist
Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
See stories by Kevin Gavin
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
See stories by Marylee Williams
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
See stories by Laura Tsutsui
Rebecca Reese
Hello! My name’s Rebecca Reese, and I’m a rising Junior English Writing / Digital Narrative & Interactive Design student at the University of Pittsburgh. Currently, I’m working as a production assistant for The Confluence. I’ve lived in the Pittsburgh area my entire life, and have a passion for technical audio production as well as social issues, especially those relevant locally.
See stories by Rebecca Reese
Eoin Trainor
Eoin is a production assistant for The Confluence and a senior at NC State University studying political science. He got his start in broadcasting at WKNC, NC State's college radio station. When he's not working, he enjoys hiking, surfing, and listening to music.
See stories by Eoin Trainor
Recent Episodes Of The Confluence
Load More