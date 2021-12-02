A majority of Allegheny County employees are vaccinated, complying with the executive’s mandate
On today’s episode of The Confluence: At least 90% of county employees have complied with a COVID-19 vaccine mandate to be inoculated by yesterday’s deadline, but lawsuits challenging the order are still being considered; the commonwealth ranks 22 out of 47 states, plus the District of Columbia, when it comes to health care affordability; and Duolingo has hired a native Pittsburgher as its new head of social impact.