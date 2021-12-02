A majority of Allegheny County employees are vaccinated, complying with the executive’s mandate

On today’s episode of The Confluence: The Port Authority of Allegheny County’s CEO and chief development officer weigh in on the projects and transit improvements they hope to tackle with the help of federal infrastructure funds; photographer Njaimeh Njie talks about her latest book, “This Is Where We Find Ourselves,” which blends her own history with commentary on the gentrification in the city; and we answer the question: Is the universe constantly expanding?

