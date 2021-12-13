Pa. State System of Higher Education merger continues, but courses, athletics still being settled
On today’s episode of The Confluence: Bill Schackner with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette explains what questions are still unanswered about the merging of six state higher education institutions; WESA reporter Kate Giammarise tells us how the county Health Department struggles to collect unpaid fines from negligent landlords and other property owners; and we hear how making agriculture less labor-intensive could help bring in a new generation of farmers.