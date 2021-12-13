© 2021 90.5 WESA
The Confluence

Pa. State System of Higher Education merger continues, but courses, athletics still being settled

Published December 13, 2021 at 9:15 AM EST
On today’s episode of The Confluence: Bill Schackner with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette explains what questions are still unanswered about the merging of six state higher education institutions; WESA reporter Kate Giammarise tells us how the county Health Department struggles to collect unpaid fines from negligent landlords and other property owners; and we hear how making agriculture less labor-intensive could help bring in a new generation of farmers. 

Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
Rebecca Reese
Rebecca Reese is a production assistant for The Confluence.
