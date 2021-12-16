© 2021 90.5 WESA
The Confluence

Telehealth access is a patchwork in Pennsylvania, one state senator is trying to fix that

Published December 16, 2021 at 9:15 AM EST
With preexisting conditions that limit her mobility and increase her risk of getting seriously sick from COVID-19, Cheryl Gibson of Schuylkill Haven relies on telehealth appointments.
Matt Smith
/
Spotlight PA
With preexisting conditions that limit her mobility and increase her risk of getting seriously sick from COVID-19, Cheryl Gibson of Schuylkill Haven relies on telehealth appointments.

On today’s episode of The Confluence: Telehealth visits are not guaranteed to be reimbursed by private insurers in Pennsylvania, but one state senator’s bill wants to make that possible; the Pitt volleyball team has, for the first time in program history, made it to the Final Four and will square off against Nebraska tonight in the semifinals; and we hear from a researcher of storytelling based in Washington, Pa. whose latest book explores how stories can be a positive and negative cultural force. 

The ConfluenceConfluenceThe ConfluenceTelehealthElder VogelSpotlight PAPitt VolleyballStorytelling
Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence."
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA.
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show.
Rebecca Reese
Rebecca Reese is a production assistant for The Confluence.
