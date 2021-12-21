© 2021 90.5 WESA
A map redrawing state legislative districts has preliminary approval from reapportionment commission

Published December 21, 2021 at 10:24 AM EST
On today’s episode of The Confluence: WESA government and accountability editor Chris Potter reviews the latest on remapping districts for the Pittsburgh Public School board and the Pennsylvania legislature; 
State Treasurer Stacy Garrity tells us how a proposal to create a state-based retirement plan would take the liability off of employers to help their workers save; and a Pitt researcher has found middle-aged women who practice self-compassion have a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease.

