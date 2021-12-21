A map redrawing state legislative districts has preliminary approval from reapportionment commission

On today’s episode of The Confluence: Telehealth visits are not guaranteed to be reimbursed by private insurers in Pennsylvania, but one state senator’s bill wants to make that possible; the Pitt volleyball team has, for the first time in program history, made it to the Final Four and will square off against Nebraska tonight in the semifinals; and we hear from a researcher of storytelling based in Washington, Pa. whose latest book explores how stories can be a positive and negative cultural force.

