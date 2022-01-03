Ed Gainey takes the helm as Mayor of Pittsburgh

On today’s episode of The Confluence: Incoming Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey talks about his goals as leader of the city, running a campaign against an incumbent, and how he’ll work with former colleagues in the state legislature.

Pittsburgh’s new mayor lays out priorities for addressing violence in the city, and why he wants to center public health

History is made today as Ed Gainey becomes the first Black mayor of Pittsburgh and 61st mayor over the last 206 years.

Gainey unseated incumbent mayor Bill Peduto in last year’s primary.

Although Gainey credits Peduto’s administration for its plans and innovative policies, his own team will work to enact further progress.

“I know my administration will be more on the execution side, the ability to get out there, be in these neighborhoods, talk to the people, build these relationships,” says Gainey.

Gainey announced his transition team in mid-December , and has indicated that some will stay on to fulfill other positions in his administration.

“We want to talk to council but we’re probably looking at a model where [state Rep.] Jake Wheatley is chief of staff and Jake Pawlak [who is currently Gainey's transition director] will run the operations of the city, and also be the one that deals with council from the mayor’s office,” says Gainey.

City council has already advanced a bill that would allow it to review mayoral appointees for deputy-level positions .

When it comes to public safety, Gainey says he will create a public health plan to eradicate violence.

“You know, public safety plays a major part, we need our police to do their jobs. … But public safety will never improve public health. But public health will always improve public safety,” says Gainey. He adds that violence ultimately affects the city’s poverty, homelessness, education and equity.

Despite his lofty goals, Gainey acknowledges their long-term nature.

“It takes 20 years for development to really happen,” says Gainey. “If I can plant a seed of change in this city to where we’re doing things a little bit different, where people feel like this city is more welcoming, where we feel like this city has grown a little bit, then I’ve done my job.”

Gainey’s inauguration takes place at 1 p.m. this afternoon and will be available to livestream on our website.