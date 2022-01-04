© 2022 90.5 WESA
The Confluence

Allegheny County reports rise in positive COVID cases in late December

Published January 4, 2022 at 9:15 AM EST
On today’s episode of The Confluence: WESA’s Sarah Boden discusses the rise in positive COVID-19 cases in the county and what this means for residents; a look back at the work of Pittsburgh preservationist John DeSantis, who died Saturday; and the impact of public artwork featured in the new Frankie Mae Pace Park.

Tags

The ConfluenceCOVID-19John DeSantis
