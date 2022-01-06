© 2022 90.5 WESA
Special programming: The Confluence will be on at 8:30 a.m., featuring an interview with U.S. Rep. Mike Doyle about the Jan. 6 insurrection.
The Confluence

Pennsylvania Congressman Mike Doyle reflects on the Jan. 6 insurrection, one year later

Published January 6, 2022 at 8:45 AM EST
AP_pro-trump_insurrection_capitol_011321-768x512.jpg
Shafkat Anowar
/
AP
Pro-Trump extremists breached the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

On today’s episode of The Confluence: Congressman Mike Doyle reflects on last year's insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, the following investigations and what it means for democracy.

Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence."
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show.
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA.
