Pennsylvania Congressman Mike Doyle reflects on the Jan. 6 insurrection, one year later

Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago.
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
On today’s episode of The Confluence: How the Pennsylvania Turnpike plans to reduce unpaid tolls from motorists, some of whom could face penalties; a behavioral economist tells us how we can develop and maintain good habits and stick with resolutions in 2022; and, for our Good Question, Kid! series we look into condensation.
On today’s episode of The Confluence: WESA’s Sarah Boden discusses the rise in positive COVID-19 cases in the county and what this means for residents; a look back at the work of Pittsburgh preservationist John DeSantis, who died Saturday; and the impact of public artwork featured in the new Frankie Mae Pace Park.
On today’s episode of The Confluence: Incoming Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey talks about his goals as leader of the city, running a campaign against an incumbent, and how he’ll work with former colleagues in the state legislature.