On today’s episode of The Confluence: WESA’s Kiley Koscinski gives an update on what’s next now that a judge approved the petition for a ballot question on the annexation of Wilkinsburg; we discuss how worker shortages and reduced services due to the pandemic are impacting the economy; and, the Frick Pittsburgh’s Victorian Radicals exhibition, which showcases artists who challenged norms in the second-half of the 19th century.