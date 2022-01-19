© 2022 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
confluence-itunes-badge-3.png
The Confluence

What’s next for the redrawing of state legislative districts as public comment comes to an end?

Published January 19, 2022 at 9:15 AM EST
redistricting_gerrymandering.jpg
Keith Srakocic
/
AP

On today’s episode of The Confluence: Public comment on maps to redraw state legislative districts ended last night, and chair of the Legislative Reapportionment Commission Mark Nordenberg explains the steps taken to ensure transparency in the process; and the Community College of Allegheny County is welcoming veteran students who qualify for the Veteran Rapid Retraining Assistance Program, which is meant to support those unemployed due to COVID-19.

Tags

The ConfluenceConfluenceThe ConfluenceMark NordenbergLegislative Reapportionment CommissionCCACCommunity College of Allegheny CountyVeteran Rapid Retraining Assistance Program
Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
See stories by Kevin Gavin
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
See stories by Marylee Williams
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
See stories by Laura Tsutsui
Boen Wang
Boen Wang is a writer, audio producer, and MFA candidate in creative writing at the University of Pittsburgh. His written work appeared in The Sunday Long Read, The Fourth River, Inheritance, and elsewhere; his audio work won the “Best New Artist” award at the 2020 Third Coast International Audio Festival, was selected as one of The Bello Collective’s “100 Outstanding Podcasts of 2020,” and was shortlisted for the 2021 HearSay Audio Festival Prize. Visit his website at boen.cool.
See stories by Boen Wang
Recent Episodes Of The Confluence
Load More