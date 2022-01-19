What’s next for the redrawing of state legislative districts as public comment comes to an end?
On today’s episode of The Confluence: Public comment on maps to redraw state legislative districts ended last night, and chair of the Legislative Reapportionment Commission Mark Nordenberg explains the steps taken to ensure transparency in the process; and the Community College of Allegheny County is welcoming veteran students who qualify for the Veteran Rapid Retraining Assistance Program, which is meant to support those unemployed due to COVID-19.