Allegheny County schools significantly underreport school-related arrests, says ACLU of Pennsylvania

On today’s episode of The Confluence: The ACLU of Pennsylvania found some Allegheny County school districts have disproportionately arrested students of color, while significantly underreporting the number of school-related arrests to the U.S. Department of Education; families eligible for Pandemic-EBT money are struggling to access the funds amid a new wave of COVID-19 related school closures; and ornithologist Scott Weidensaul explains where it may be possible to catch sight of snowy owls migrating through Pennsylvania this season.