The Confluence

Commonwealth Court could choose Pennsylvania congressional redistricting map this weekend

Published January 27, 2022 at 9:15 AM EST
Sarah Kovash
/
90.5 WESA

On today’s episode of The Confluence: Pennsylvania Capital-Star reporter Stephen Caruso explains where the process to develop congressional district maps stands as the first day for candidates to file or circulate nominating petitions to appear on the primary ballot approaches; the new president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Western Pennsylvania talks about her experience and the future of abortion access across the country; and the executive director of the Hilltop Urban Farm discusses how it plans to expand its programming, once the 23 acres it operates on is sold to the Allegheny Land Trust.

Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
Boen Wang
Boen Wang is a writer, audio producer, and MFA candidate in creative writing at the University of Pittsburgh. His written work appeared in The Sunday Long Read, The Fourth River, Inheritance, and elsewhere; his audio work won the “Best New Artist” award at the 2020 Third Coast International Audio Festival, was selected as one of The Bello Collective’s “100 Outstanding Podcasts of 2020,” and was shortlisted for the 2021 HearSay Audio Festival Prize. Visit his website at boen.cool.
