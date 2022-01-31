Fern Hollow Bridge carried 14,000 cars a day. Now those drivers are seeking alternate routes

On today’s episode of The Confluence: Pennsylvania Capital-Star reporter Stephen Caruso explains where the process to develop congressional district maps stands as the first day for candidates to file or circulate nominating petitions to appear on the primary ballot approaches; the new president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Western Pennsylvania talks about her experience and the future of abortion access across the country; and the executive director of the Hilltop Urban Farm discusses how it plans to expand its programming, once the 23 acres it operates on is sold to the Allegheny Land Trust.

Listen • 22:30