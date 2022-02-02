Democrats crowd the field to replace Mayor Ed Gainey in the state House
On today’s episode of The Confluence: WESA government and accountability editor Chris Potter updates us on the special election to replace Mayor Ed Gainey in the state legislature and other key races on the horizon; Catapult Greater Pittsburgh has committed to helping low-income and minority families become first-time homeowners with a fund to help pay closing costs; and a new game show based on a card game that encourages contestants to learn American Sign Language has just wrapped up filming in Pittsburgh.