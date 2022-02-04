© 2022 90.5 WESA
What’s left to learn about the Fern Hollow Bridge following the collapse?

Published February 7, 2022 at 10:30 AM EST
Fern Hollow Bridge_wreckage_monday_kk.jpg
Kiley Koscinski
/
90.5 WESA

On today’s episode of The Confluence: WESA development and transportation reporter Margaret J. Krauss explains how the Fern Hollow Bridge that collapsed was a “K-frame” bridge, one of only six such bridges in the state, and other contextual details about this structure; a CMU professor will use the James Webb Space Telescope to investigate dark matter; and assessing the Penguins as they begin the unofficial second half of the NHL season. 

The Confluence Fern Hollow BridgeNASA
