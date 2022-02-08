State Supreme Court gets recommendation for new congressional districts map

On today’s episode of The Confluence: Associated Press reporter Marc Levy explains that despite Commonwealth Court judges ruling the vote-by-mail law unconstitutional, an appeal by the Wolf administration to the state Supreme Court means it stands, for now; the state Department of Environmental Protection has found a third of Pennsylvania streams are ‘impaired,’ and is accepting public comments on a report about the quality and health of the state’s waterways; and Rhythm Sweet & Hot host Mike Plaskett shares his memories of long-time Pittsburgh record shop owner, Jerry Weber.

