County jail remains on lockdown despite declining COVID-19 cases
On today’s episode of The Confluence: WESA reporter Kiley Koscinski explains how the Allegheny County Jail lockdown, due to a spike in COVID-19 cases, may be violating the voter referendum to end the practice of solitary confinement; amid freezing temperatures, Pittsburgh Mercy’s winter shelter saw full capacity to keep unhoused individuals safe from the weather; and a look at the struggle local manufacturers are facing to maintain a full staff.