More than 3,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Allegheny County
On today’s episode of The Confluence: Allegheny County has surpassed 3,000 deaths due to COVID-19, but case rates have fallen; while the region is approaching pre-pandemic employment levels, analysis from the Allegheny Conference on Community Development suggests it may be a while until certain sectors have fully recovered; and we speak with the executive director of Industrial Arts Workshop of Hazelwood, which is giving new life to locks removed from the Clemente Bridge.