Court case could impact transparency, public scrutiny of certain organizations that get state funding
On today’s episode of The Confluence: A lawsuit being heard in Commonwealth Court next week may make public the financial records of centers offering alternatives to abortion; Steel Smiling has raised half a million dollars in its effort to give all Black Pittsburghers a positive mental health experience; and Pittsburgh-based author Angela Velez tells us about her new young-adult novel, “Lulu and Milagro’s Search for Clarity.”