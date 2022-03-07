Half of Pennsylvania residents live in area without a local health department, and rely on the state
On today’s episode of The Confluence: Spotlight PA reporter Jamie Martines explains how a lack of uniform health department coverage across the state impacts communities; the first cohort of Pittsburgh Food Equity Ambassadors has released their policy recommendations to support a just food system in the city; and the number of low-income families in Pennsylvania accessing subsidized child care has dropped since the start of the pandemic.