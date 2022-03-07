Half of Pennsylvania residents live in area without a local health department, and rely on the state

On today’s episode of The Confluence: Some European nations rely on Russia for natural gas, but after its invasion of Ukraine, Pennsylvania oil and gas producers are looking to ramp up efforts to export their products to Europe; Giant Eagle is planning to bring “Mobile Markets” to neighborhoods lacking grocery stores, but a researcher and urban farmer say it will take more intentional, community-based efforts to fix what they call “food apartheid”; and a look at how the state’s new redistricting could impact upcoming elections.

Listen • 22:30