Pennsylvania school testing data reflects learning loss due to the pandemic

On today’s episode of The Confluence: The executive director of A+ Schools, James Fogarty, weighs in on what can be learned from the results of the 2021 state basic education test scores, the first standardized tests after the start of the pandemic; researchers at Carnegie Mellon University found more than half of the COVID-19 exposures that occurred on public transit took place when buses exceeded capacity limits; and we speak to the creator of map that will help Pittsburghers decide where to enjoy their next fish fry during the season of lent.