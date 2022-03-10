PA’s vote-by-mail law could be ruled unconstitutional by state Supreme Court
On today’s episode of The Confluence: Pennsylvania’s expanded mail-in voting legislation is being considered in the state Supreme Court and could be ruled unconstitutional; the state has received $6.8 million in federal grants to support equitable access to unemployment insurance; and we speak to a dancer in a new local ballet company about efforts to make the industry more equitable and inclusive, and what its like to perform on stage after forming in the middle of the pandemic.