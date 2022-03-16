Local bridges in ‘poor’ condition aren’t getting the funds for repairs they need
On today’s episode of The Confluence: An investigation by the Post-Gazette looks at why bridges in poor condition aren’t getting funds for repairs and upkeep at the same rate as bridges in better condition; the Three Rivers Arts Festival will no longer be held at Point State Park, it’s moving entirely to the Downtown Cultural District; and we hear how delays in distributing nursing licenses in the state are preventing qualified health care professionals from working on the front lines.