The Confluence

Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald reflects on balancing protective measures in the pandemic

Published March 21, 2022 at 9:15 AM EDT
Katie Blackley
/
90.5 WESA
Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald at a McKeesport drive-thru COVID testing site in September 2020.

On today’s episode of The Confluence: Two years after the first COVID-19 related restrictions were announced, Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald reflects on what might have been done differently to mitigate risk in the county; a member of the Pittsburgh Brewers Guild tells us how, despite the pandemic, the region’s beer scene is expanding; and we learn about pickleball, a fairly new sport that’s gaining in local popularity. 

Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
See stories by Kevin Gavin
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
See stories by Marylee Williams
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
See stories by Laura Tsutsui
Boen Wang
Boen Wang is a writer, audio producer, and MFA candidate in creative writing at the University of Pittsburgh. His written work appeared in The Sunday Long Read, The Fourth River, Inheritance, and elsewhere; his audio work won the “Best New Artist” award at the 2020 Third Coast International Audio Festival, was selected as one of The Bello Collective’s “100 Outstanding Podcasts of 2020,” and was shortlisted for the 2021 HearSay Audio Festival Prize. Visit his website at boen.cool.
See stories by Boen Wang
