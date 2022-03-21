Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald reflects on balancing protective measures in the pandemic
On today’s episode of The Confluence: Two years after the first COVID-19 related restrictions were announced, Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald reflects on what might have been done differently to mitigate risk in the county; a member of the Pittsburgh Brewers Guild tells us how, despite the pandemic, the region’s beer scene is expanding; and we learn about pickleball, a fairly new sport that’s gaining in local popularity.