Port Authority’s employee vaccine mandate took effect last week, four people have been fired

On today’s episode of The Confluence: A new state provision says health care providers can’t receive Medicaid funds from insurers if there has been a work stoppage at the facility in the last five years, unless workers have since unionized or there’s a “labor peace agreement"; the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources wants to attract more people to the outdoors, and is targeting communities that have historically been excluded or lack resources to engage in outdoor activities; and we preview March Madness and look back on previous tournaments hosted in the city.

