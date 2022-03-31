Applications close today to get rental assistance in Allegheny County. What resources remain?

On today's episode of The Confluence: WESA reporter Ariel Worthy catches us up on the investigation into the death of Jim Rogers, who died after being shocked by a Taser by Pittsburgh Police; we speak to the leader of Propel Schools, which operates 13 charter locations in Allegheny County, about the impact of new state charter school regulations; and we learn whether downtown Pittsburgh workers and visitors are returning to the area after the pandemic abruptly sent everyone home.

Listen • 22:30