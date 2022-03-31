Applications close today to get rental assistance in Allegheny County. What resources remain?
On today’s episode of The Confluence: The opportunity to apply for emergency housing assistance from Allegheny County and Pittsburgh ends today; state laws allow some incarcerated people who become terminally ill to qualify for compassionate release, but Spotlight PA’s Danielle Ohl explains why that process has been called "broken"; and a nonprofit in Carrick is teaching teenagers how to use audio equipment and technology for a career in production.