City tax bills are inequitable, in part due to county’s unchanged assessments and hot home prices
On today’s episode of The Confluence: PublicSource economic development reporter Rich Lord tells us about his latest investigation into why annual taxes paid for homes in the same neighborhood can vary wildly; and we speak to Diamonte Walker about her time at the Urban Redevelopment Authority, where she rose to deputy director and is now leaving for an opportunity to support residents’ economic mobility through higher education.