State GOP leaders accuse Gov. Wolf of evading state legislature on top issues
On today’s episode of The Confluence: The state’s Independent Regulatory Review Commission recently enacted regulations for charter schools and changes to wages for tipped workers, but leaders in Harrisburg are concerned the governor may be circumventing the legislative process with this body; a violence prevention program trained youth in Pittsburgh to be nonviolent community advocates; and artist and activist Lena Chen has a new art exhibit running through April 17.